Adapting to the changes of pandemic at schools, hospitals

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — As we continue to adapt to the ongoing pandemic, students begin the transition back into the classroom and teachers begin the long processes of being vaccinated statewide.

Dr. Joseph Allen, regional medical director for Premier Health, said schools and hospitals are two places where data shows the spread of COVID-19 isn’t very significant. He said it’s likely due to the expectation that everyone wear a mask, regardless of social distancing.

Along with students and teachers, patients, or would-be-patients, at hospitals are another group of people adapting. Allen said in the case of Premier Health, they saw a lull in visits but it didn’t stop. Today, however, he said is much better than six months ago.