‘Abraham Accord’ signed at White House aims to normalize relations between Bahrain, UAE and Israel

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — President Donald Trump watched as leaders from Israel, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates signed a peace deal called the “Abraham Accord” that aims to normalize relations between the three.

Dr. Glen Duerr, an associate professor of international studies at Cedarville University, said that this deal encompasses the fourth country that has made an agreement with Israel. With Egypt and Jordan signing peace treaties in 1978 and 1994 respectively, Duerr said it is big deal that both UAE and Bahrain signed treaties in the same year.

“It has always been very very difficult to try and figure out ways to bring Israelis and Palestinians to the table,” said Duerr. “Gaza, one portion of the two Palestinian territories is still very very difficult today and is run by a terrorist organization Hamas.”

Duerr said that within the West Bank there is a more peaceful relationship between Israel and the more than 140,000 Palestinians that cross the border to work there.

“The larger question still remains, especially regarding a state of Palestine final solution. The fact that that hasn’t been negotiated, nor is there major headway there, remains an issue for the Palestinians,” said Duerr.