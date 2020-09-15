‘Abraham Accord’ signed at White House aims to normalize relations between Bahrain, UAE and Israel

Five on 2

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — President Donald Trump watched as leaders from Israel, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates signed a peace deal called the “Abraham Accord” that aims to normalize relations between the three.

Dr. Glen Duerr, an associate professor of international studies at Cedarville University, said that this deal encompasses the fourth country that has made an agreement with Israel. With Egypt and Jordan signing peace treaties in 1978 and 1994 respectively, Duerr said it is big deal that both UAE and Bahrain signed treaties in the same year.

“It has always been very very difficult to try and figure out ways to bring Israelis and Palestinians to the table,” said Duerr. “Gaza, one portion of the two Palestinian territories is still very very difficult today and is run by a terrorist organization Hamas.”

Duerr said that within the West Bank there is a more peaceful relationship between Israel and the more than 140,000 Palestinians that cross the border to work there.

“The larger question still remains, especially regarding a state of Palestine final solution. The fact that that hasn’t been negotiated, nor is there major headway there, remains an issue for the Palestinians,” said Duerr.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS