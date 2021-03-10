A year later: What URS endured to help those with developmental disabilities in the community

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — The pandemic had a major impact on the facilities geared towards people with developmental disabilities. During “Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month,” Dennis Grant, executive director at United Rehabilitation Services, wanted to shed some light on those trials.

“This has been quite a challenging year for us. We actually closed our facility for four weeks on March 16, almost exactly a year ago. After four weeks, we were able to reopen on a very limited basis with a temporary pandemic childcare license,” Grant said.

URS was also able to open its clinic but only through a telehealth program. After that, in April, URS began reopening childcare services, adult services, along with the facility and some people were brought back inside of it.

As of today, URS and other organizations like them are under state restrictions for things like group sizes, who can interact with who and how people get around the building.