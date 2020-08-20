5 takeaways from the 2020 Alzheimer’s Association International Conference

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – There are 30,000 people living with Alzheimer’s disease and more than 90,000 Alzheimer’s caregivers in the Miami Valley.

The Alzheimer’s Association International Conference was held recently and there were five major headlines that emerged.

Eric VanVlyman, executive director of the Miami Valley Alzheimer’s Association, joined 2 NEWS Wednesday to break down the highlights.

A new blood test could be on the horizon that may enhance early detection.

“This is really interesting for so many people who probably don’t find out that they have Alzheimer’s or have to move far into the symptoms. It also has a huge impact in terms of research because we would be able to lower the cost of research and get far more treatments and opportunities to try new therapeutics,” said VanVlyman.

