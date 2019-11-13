2 witnesses testify in first public impeachment hearing

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The public portion of the impeachment inquiry got underway on Wednesday with live televised testimony before the House intelligence committee.

Dr. Mark Caleb Smith with Cedarville University joined 2 NEWS with a breakdown of the first day.

He doesn’t believe anything groundbreaking happened, but that Democrats used the day to set the stage for what to expect in future hearings.

“They tried to make it very clear how important Ukraine is as an American partner. They also tried to make it clear that Russia is sort of an emerging threat and sort of a newly-aggressive threat. And then they sort of set the stage. American foreign policy has been in one direction, and then they argued basically that President Trump had his own personal shadow for foreign policy being conducted by people like Rudy Guiliani,” he said.

William Taylor, the top U.S. Envoy in Ukraine, testified that president Trump froze critical military aid in a bid to force a public announcement of investigations into his rivals, including Joe Biden.

George Kent, deputy Assistant Secretary in the European and Eurasian Bureau testified as well.

