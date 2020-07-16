19 counties now under Level 3 alert

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – There are now 19 counties in Ohio under a Level 3 health emergency, with seven new counties added to the category from last week.

“As I’ve seen our rates go up, I’ve seen the mask-wearing out in public go down,” said Dr. Steve Burdette with Miami Valley Hospital. “I think that if we do our job as a community and take care of each other and wear our masks, I have no doubt that we can impact the spread of this virus.”

The state has seen a steady increase in hospitalizations for COVID-19 but hospitals in the Miami Valley say they are nowhere near capacity.

“The hospital is absolutely more full than it has been in the past and while we’re still able to take care of patients, if we don’t turn this corner and get these viral rates to go down and these infection rates to go down…I can absolutely envision a time when the hospitals are completely full,” said Dr. Burdette.