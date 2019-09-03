16th Annual Rubber Duck Regatta to benefit URS coming up September 14

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – On September 14, thousands of rubber ducks will be dropped from the Riverside Drive bridge as part of United Rehabilitation Services’ (URS) 16th annual Rubber Duck Regatta.

Vivian O’Connell, Development Director with URS, joined 2 NEWS Tuesday with the details.

All proceeds will benefit vital programs and therapies for local children and adults with disabilities.

“It’s a fun event and a great way to support kids and adults with disabilities,” O’Connell says, adding that this year’s goal is to drop at least 25,000 ducks.

The Regatta Campaign is seven weeks long and ends with the exciting drop of at least 20,000 yellow rubber ducks into the Great Miami River during the Hispanic Heritage Festival.

“We serve children as young as six weeks all the way up to seniors that are well into their eighties with day programs. We have the only childcare center locally with on-site nursing services so we can take care of medically-fragile kids, and physical, occupational, and speech therapy as well,” said O’Connell.

The owners of the top eight ducks to finish will be awarded prizes such as a 5-night stay on a 2-bedroom floating home on Norris Lake with a pontoon boat rental from Aquaknox Marine, a $1,000 gift card to Kroger, $1,000 Buffalo Wild Wings gift card, $1,000 gift card to Watsons, Home Automation System with Amazon Echo Show/wireless security camera system, Burgers for a Year from Bagger Daves, $500 Morris Home gift card and Canes for a Year from Raising Cane’s.

Ducks can be adopted for $5 each, or $25 for a Quack Pack (6 ducks). Each Quack Pack also includes a free sub from Jersey Mike’s.

You can adopt ducks in the following ways:

Online at DaytonDucks.com

Visit any Dayton-area Kroger store

Visit any Buffalo Wild Wings location

Call 235-DUCK

