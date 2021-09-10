How the pandemic has affected the Dayton Foodbank

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — While other parts of the country are seeing a decrease in food insecurity, the Dayton Foodbank said they’re seeing an increase.

From May to August of this year they saw a 30 percent in food insecurity.

“There’s a lot of uncertainty about the world right now,” said Lee Lauren Truesdale, chief development officer at the Foodbank.

One thing Truesdale is certain of, is that they currently have enough food in their warehouse to help those in need. However, that wasn’t the case in 2020.

“In March and April I remember having, very vividly, an honest conversation with our team. We were standing out here in the warehouse and we all looked around, we though we might run out of food,” Truesdale said.

That worry was fueled by the thousands who depended on drive-thru food distributions to survive. Now, with all the team members back and volunteers signing up to help, Truesdale said they’ve learned how to operate during a pandemic.

Not only is food insecurity rising in the area, but Truesdale said the increase in families with children is even higher. From May to August it rose 34 percent and Truesdale fears it could keep growing.

Things like back-to-school expenses. high cooling bills due to hot weather, medical expense and emergencies are just a few reasons why people with low incomes might not be able to afford food. That’s why the community support through online donations and canned food drives is vital to keeping the Foodbank’s mission going.

“If you are struggling to pay your bills, please come and see us. We will be here, we are not going anywhere,” Truesdale said.

Click here to sign up to volunteer with the Foodbank.