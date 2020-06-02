Troy teen takes a stand to calm crowd at protests

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) – A Troy teen is getting praise for taking control of a protest there on Monday and calming a crowd that was getting angry. After some of the protesters spilled into the streets, arrests were made and the crowd became agitated.

Arik Viney says he just wanted to make sure no one got hurt. “My goal is to just change one other person’s mind. If I can change one other person’s mind, that leads to other people changing their mind.”

The picture quickly went viral this week, showing 18-year-old Arik Viney using the Troy Police PA system to try and calm the crowd. “I didn’t want to see anyone else get hurt, or something significant happen like the fatal shootings that have occurred when it could have been avoided.”

Viney knew one of the men arrested when some of the overflow crowd wandered into the street. He didn’t agree with it, the crowd was angry, and he wanted to keep the peace. “Being angry I feel is the easy answer. Violence is the easier answer. Not a lot of people are willing to take the time to try and find a better answer.”

Arik says the way forward is to have a discussion about racism and accept that it’s real. “There have been times where I feel uncomfortable walking in a store and not buying something. Or I walk past a lady and she grabs her purse for no reason. And that’s just unjustified to me.”

He says many people are having that conversation, including some of the officers at the protest. “Some really were. There were a couple officers, I don’t remember their names, but they were hoping to make changes, understanding us, and asking questions and communicating with us.”

Arik says he’d like to continue that conversation in the future and says some organizers are working on another protest in Troy sometime later this week.