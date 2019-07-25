Tornado relief group in need of new storage space

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – For weeks, a facility neighboring the Cricket Wireless store on Brandt Pike in Huber Heights has received car loads of donations no a daily basis.

The more than 4,000 square feet facility is stocked with hundreds of tornado relief donations.

The landlord of the property has allowed the organization to operate in the building for free. Now that the space has a new tenant, the relief organization has nowhere to go.

“We’re pleading with the public to help us get a location, somebody to donate a warehouse to us,” said Stephanie Adams, a volunteer with Genie’s Wish.

Folks from around the community came together to form Genie’s Wish. Volunteers say don’t want to see all their efforts stop now.

“There’s still a lot that needs done in the area. A lot of people still need help. We are still finding people that are living on the streets,” said Adams.

Donations aren’t slowing down either.

“We’re moving it out as fast as we can. It comes in just as fast as it goes out,” Adams said.

The clock is ticking. The team only has two weeks to find a new space. It will need to at least as big as the current space.

Adams said Genie’s Wish is a nonprofit so the donation of space is something folks could write off on their taxes.

Donations are halted temporary until someone can provide a free space.

“We would be really thankful and gracious. That would really help us out,” Adams said.

If have or anyone you know who has a space available for the group, you can contact Adams at 937-727-3203 or Tommy Potts at 937-397-9167.

