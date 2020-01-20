Sorority joins group of volunteers at YWCA’s day of service event

DAYTON, Ohio(WDTN) – While Martin Luther King, Jr. Day meant a day off work or school for many, a group of volunteers at the YWCA use it as a day of service.

YWCA opened their facilities for volunteers to help sort and organize Hope’s Closet. The room serves as a free thrift shop for women staying at the domestic violence shelter.

“They’re able to use it to get clothing for themselves an their children. Sometimes we have women who come here in the middle of the night and don’t have anything,” said Audrey Starr, YWCA Dayton’s director of marketing and communication.

Clothes here come from donations but they sit in this room before being sorted.

“Something that would take several volunteers, several hours over several weeks, we can get done in an afternoon,” said Starr.

On Monday, more than 40 volunteers are helping to sort and refresh Hope’s Closet for the spring.

Alpha Kappa Alpha made up a big part of the volunteers. Their motto is ‘Service to all mankind’.

“This is how we give our community service to our local community, coming out on Martin Luther King Jr. and not using it as a holiday but using it as a day of service,” said AKA Cynthia Booker Nielson.

The sorority’s global day of impact coincides with day of service. All 85,000 members of the sorority are participating. The YWCA’s mission lines up with the sorority’s values.

“Two of our targets are women’s heath and wellness as well as economic impact and so by being here today, we are in service to those,” said Norma Morgan Dickens another volunteer with AKA.

While it’s just a few hours of volunteering, the work done will have a lasting impact on the women who rely on YWCA services.

