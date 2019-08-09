Profits from Dayton Strong hat to benefit Oregon District Tragedy Fund

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Danielle Ruffolo is a Dayton native and University of Dayton graduate. She said Dayton will always be home. It’s why she hopes her invention can help unify after tragedy.

During her sophomore at UD, Ruffolo was tasked with coming up with a new product idea for a class.

“This is the idea that I came up with. It’s called Handy Hats and it’s a hat that has a built in pocket pouch,” Ruffolo said.

The pocket has space for keys, credit cards or any other small items you may want to keep safe.

She was in shock when she learned about the Oregon District shooting and didn’t know what to do.

“I knew there wasn’t a lot I could do except try to bring some light to other people and what I do know is hats,” Ruffolo.

So she created a Dayton Strong Handy Hat.

“I love it because it’s the state of Ohio and it’s got a little heart on it. It’s like the rest of my handy hand where it has a little pocket,” Ruffolo said.

The hats are for sale on the Handy Hat website. Ruffolo said 100 percent of the profits will go to the Oregon District Tragedy Fund. She knows hats won’t mend broken hearts.

“Hopefully it can bring a little bit of light to the community and be a something that brings people together in unity,” Ruffolo said.

Beyond hats, she asks you reach out to friends, family or neighbors during this time.

“Even if you know they weren’t directly affected, it’s still something that hits close to home,” Ruffolo said.

