Neighbor ‘horrified’ following Takoda Collins’ death

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Shaun Reid lives in Middletown, but regularly visits his mother, whose home is on Kensington Drive in Dayton. She lives a couple of houses down from the residence of Takoda Collins, the 10-year-old boy who died at Dayton Children’s Hospital on Dec. 13 after showing traumatic signs of abuse.

Collins’s father Al-Mutahan McLean, and two other residents Jennifer Ebert and Amber Hinze are facing a range of child abuse charges related to his death. McLean is facing seven charges, including the rape of a person under the age of 13.

Reid said he’s been haunted by the thought of Collins suffering in the attic of McLean’s 1934 Kensington Rd. home. The windows are covered at the home, including the windows in the attic which faces the street.

“For the last month I can’t stop thinking about him being up there,” Reid said. “I wish I could have known. I wish I could have got up there and got him. I wonder when I was outside if he ever tried to signal anyone.”

Two children lived at the home, including a 3-year-old child who, according to Montgomery County Jobs and Family Services, was taken into custody and is now protected. Reid said since his mother moved into the neighborhood a few years ago, he rarely saw the children outside.

“I never saw kids around,” Reid said. “We saw the adults but not the kids. It was rare enough the couple times I did see the kids I thought they were just visiting.”

Reid was in Middletown the night police came to McLean’s home, but his mother was home. He said she called and told him about police activity at the house. Reid said his mom and her neighbors were horrified when they heard Collins had died and the three adults in the home were charged.

McLean, Ebert and Hinze are due in court on Jan. 15.

