Initial results: Voters rejecting Bellbrook-Sugarcreek schools levy by less than 300 votes

SUGARCREEK TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – Initial results from the Greene County Board of Elections show voters rejecting an operating levy for Bellbrook-Sugarcreek Local Schools by less than 300 votes.

The levy on the ballot was a 5.7-mill continuous operating levy that would generate roughly $3.3 million annually for the school district, according to officials. It would cost taxpayers about $200 per year per $100,000 in appraised property value.

Initial, unofficial results released by the Greene County Board of Elections Tuesday night show 2,547 voters supported the levy and 2,817 voted against the levy.

With mail-in ballots required to be postmarked by Monday, some votes have not been counted yet.

“Obviously, it’s a very unique situation here,” superintendent Doug Cozad said of the election.

In an interview Tuesday night before the initial results were released, Cozad told 2 NEWS it’s too early to say whether the elimination of an election day for in-person voting affected turnout and ultimately the results. But he said he believes voters made their voices heard.

“People in this community really believe that this is a critical issue for the school district, so I think they are motivated to vote,” Cozad said.

Community members were divided on the issue. The vote came roughly a year after another levy failed in 2019.

The district has already made $2.3 million in cuts since 2018 and faces another $2.5 million in reductions if this levy fails, Cozad said.

Those potential cuts, which were presented to voters in February, include the elimination of all high school busing, 85 paid supplemental positions like coaches and club advisors and all STEM and art classes at the elementary and intermediate schools, Cozad said.

Pay-to-play fees would increase by $100, he said.

“Especially for a school district of ours, we only receive 27 percent of funding from the state,” Cozad said. “The amount of increases that we get are very small.”

The final results of this election and others are expected once they are certified in mid-May, according to election officials.

If the levy fails, another one would likely be placed on the ballot at a later time, Cozad said.