Gov. DeWine pleads FDA to approve sanitizing technology, asks manufacturers to make PPE

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Governor Mike DeWine made a public appeal to the FDA Saturday. He wants the agency to approve a Battelle Lab’s Critical Care Decontamination System.

“It really is truly a matter of life and death,” Gov. DeWine said.

The system can sanitizes personal protection equipment, or PPE, like N95 masks.

“Please, please give us the approval to use these. We have nurses, we have doctors, we have people working at nursing homes who need the mask,” Gov. DeWine said.

The company uses specially designed 20-foot conex boxes. They move a sanitizing vaporized hydrogen peroxide throughout the box.

“We did some extensive testing with the FDA back in 2016, looking again at spores on masks, the PPE, in the cycle that we developed,” said Battelle.

They want to use these to fight COVID-19.

“We know that it can kill spores and for sure it can kill influenza and SARS,” sid Battelle.

If approved by the FDA, up to 160,000 N95 masks could be sterilized a day. That would allow them to be re-used. One mask can undergo the process more than a dozen times. That could cut down on the demand for N95 masks.

“They have a real breakthrough,” Gov. DeWine said.

Click here to learn more about the technology.

But supplies like N95 mask are still in high demand. Governor DeWine unveiled what he calls his ’10 Most Wanted’ items list.

“It should be no secret to anyone that we have a real, real shortage,” said Gov. DeWine.

The list includes:

Surgical gowns

Face/surgical masks

Gloves (vinyl)

N-95 respirators

Isolation gowns

Face shields

Foot coverings

Tyvek coveralls

Thermometers

Ventilator tubing

Manufacturers who can make these items are asked to contact the state as soon as possible. Individuals who have these at home are also asked to donate them to medical professionals.

Governor DeWine said several industries have donated their supply.

“To all of you, thank you very, very much but we need more help,” he said.

Governor DeWine said it takes 66 individual PPE pieces to treat one patient per day. He said this is why conserving and acquiring more PPE is such a pressing issue. All this as the state prepares to almost triple the amount of hospital beds it expects to need in the coming weeks.