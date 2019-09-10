Driver dies, several injured in school bus crash in Benton County, Mississippi

BENTON COUNTY, Miss. (localmemphis.com) – A school bus crash in North Mississippi has left the bus driver dead and several others injured.

The wreck happened early Tuesday morning on Highway 72 in Benton County. According to the Benton County School District, there were students on the bus going to the elementary, middle and high school in Ashland.

The Benton County Schools superintendent says the driver, Chester Cole, died. We are told Cole may have suffered a heart attack.

We are told at least eight children were injured and taken to Le Bonheur in Memphis, and four of those children had to be airlifted. At least two children are listed in critical condition.

A bus driver was killed in a crash that injured seven children in Benton Co., MS.

New information, these numbers are fluid. @LeBonheurChild spokesperson: 8 MS students at hospital now.

4 airlifted (believed to be four separate flights)

2 by ambulance

2 by parents in their own cars

6 in serious condition — Brad Broders (@Local24Brad) September 10, 2019

The bus was just lifted upright. They're preparing to tow it from the scene now