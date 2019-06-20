Breaking News
Police: Man robs bank, says bank rigged with bombs

Dayton cyclist raises money for tornado relief

Facebook-Instant

by: WDTN.com Staff

Posted: / Updated:

2 News Helps Tornado Recovery

More Tornado Recovery Help
Click to donate online to tornado relief

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A check for over $1,000 was presented to the Greater Dayton Disaster Relief Fund Thursday by a Dayton cyclist who wanted to raise money for tornado relief.

Theodore Hale received raised the money using a Go-Fund Me campaign he created in order to support the cause.

Hale set up a pledge where the amount of money donated determined how far he would ride.

He said, “Everyone’s been chipping in a lot of money. Just like I said, the recommended donation was only seven dollars for 70 miles tomorrow.”

Hale says he is a strong believer in helping people out and encourages others to lend a hand when they can.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple-350x50 news-app-download-android-350x50

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tornado Recovery Special

Tornado Recovery

Helpful Resources

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS