Dayton cyclist raises money for tornado relief
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A check for over $1,000 was presented to the Greater Dayton Disaster Relief Fund Thursday by a Dayton cyclist who wanted to raise money for tornado relief.
Theodore Hale received raised the money using a Go-Fund Me campaign he created in order to support the cause.
Hale set up a pledge where the amount of money donated determined how far he would ride.
He said, “Everyone’s been chipping in a lot of money. Just like I said, the recommended donation was only seven dollars for 70 miles tomorrow.”
Hale says he is a strong believer in helping people out and encourages others to lend a hand when they can.
