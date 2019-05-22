CycleBar hosts fundraiser for NEC awareness

Miamisburg, Ohio (WDTN) – CycleBar at Austin Landing hosted a fundraiser on Saturday for NEC (necrotizing enterocolitis) Awareness Day.

The event encouraged people to donate and sponsor a bike with the name of someone close to them. Participants were allowed to ride one of these special cycles. All the money raised at the event went to the NEC Society.

Reid Denchik was born with NEC, which forced doctors to remove 75 percent of his small intestine shortly after his birth.

Heather Denchik, Reid Denchik’s mother, spoke on the importance of raising awareness for NEC.

She said, “At the beginning of June, they’ll have the 2nd annual symposium. It’ll be up in Detroit, and there’ll be doctors from all over the world talking about NEC, about how we can diagnose it, how we can prevent it.”

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.