Back to school shopping boom expected this year

(NBC) — Though you might be in the midst of your summer vacation, back of school is top of mind for many. With families starting earlier– and spending more– than ever before.

Crystal Davis is stocking up on school supplies for her three kids. She’s among shoppers set to spend a record amount on back to school, according to the National Retail Federation.

“Consumers are going to spend about 1673 dollars this year, that’s about 3 percent higher than last year,” said the National Retail Federation’s Mark Mathews.



That breaks down to almost 700-dollars on average for K through 12, and nearly one thousand dollars for back to college.



Forget the pencils and notebooks, electronics will be the big budget buster this year. According to Deloitte, there will be a 29% increase in spending on back to school gadgets.



The retail services company expects parents to shell out a record 3-point-6 billion dollars on tech like smartphones, wearables and data plans.



Household spending on those items is beating out computers for the first time ever. Retailers are racing to lure in shoppers with early campaigns. Amazon was ahead of the competition, by launching storefronts in mid-June.



“Because of Prime Day, the back to school season started to shift earlier and earlier,” said Amazon’s Julie Law.



Over the 48-hour sale this week, Amazon said it topped more than 100-thousand purchases for both lunchboxes and laptops.



“Almost 50% of people saying that they are shopping based on promotions,” Mathews said.



Driving the back to school creep, and pushing 44-percent of parents– including Davis– to start shopping sooner.



Checking off back to school lists, and ringing up a record year of spending.

