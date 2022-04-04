(WJW) — As Hogwarts headmaster Albus Dumbledore once told Harry Potter, “Let us step out into the night and pursue that flighty temptress, adventure.” And this week, for those looking for a bit of adventure, Cinemark movie theaters are showing all eight Harry Potter films in a row.

More than 200 theaters are participating across the country, including a handful in Southwest Ohio: West Carrollton, Beavercreek, Huber Heights, Piqua, Cincinnati, Milford,

The films are playing in order starting Wednesday:

April 6 – “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone”

April 7 – “Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets”

April 8 – “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban”

April 9 – “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire”

April 10 – “Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix”

April 11 – “Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince”

April 12 – “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1”

April 13 – “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2”

Tickets are $25 for all eight films or $5 per movie. Find out more about tickets right here.

The movies were originally released in theaters between 2001-2011, making a combined $7.7 billion and catapulting actors Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson into stardom.

The films’ re-release are all leading up to the new “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore” coming out in mid April.