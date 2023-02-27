COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Wu-Tang Clan and Nas announced the dates for their upcoming co-headlining tour on Monday, including a stop in Columbus.
The hip-hop artists are performing at the Schottenstein Center on Oct. 4 as part of their “N.Y. State of Mind Tour.” The 32-date global tour kicks off on May 9 in New Zealand, with additional stops across North America and Europe before wrapping up on Oct. 22 in California.
Tickets are available beginning on Tuesday through the American Express Early Access presale. The general public sale begins on Friday at 9 a.m. here.