COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Wu-Tang Clan and Nas announced the dates for their upcoming co-headlining tour on Monday, including a stop in Columbus.

The hip-hop artists are performing at the Schottenstein Center on Oct. 4 as part of their “N.Y. State of Mind Tour.” The 32-date global tour kicks off on May 9 in New Zealand, with additional stops across North America and Europe before wrapping up on Oct. 22 in California.

Courtesy Photo/Live Nation)

Tickets are available beginning on Tuesday through the American Express Early Access presale. The general public sale begins on Friday at 9 a.m. here.