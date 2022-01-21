(NBC) — “Saturday Night Live” is live once again this week and former cast member Will Forte will be serving as host.

It’s been about a decade since Forte left SNL and this will be his first time hosting.

“Any positive thing that has happened to me, in my career comes directly from the fact that Lorne hired me for this show,” said Forte.

Forte’s return revisits friendships and brings back memories, including the episode hosted by Betty White.

“That was by far the, the most fun show that, that I get to be a part of,” he said. “There was just such an amazing energy and there were a lot of close seconds. There were so many amazing experiences.”

But Forte admits plenty of nerves along the way.

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE — “Will Forte, Måneskin” Episode 1816 — Pictured: (l-r) Damiano David and Ethan Torchio of musical guest Måneskin, host Will Forte, Kenan Thompson, Thomas Raggi and Victoria De Angelis of musical guest Måneskin during promos in Studio 8H on Thursday, January 20, 2022 — (Photo by: Rosalind O’Connor/NBC)

“Even my eighth year I was nervous before shows,” he admitted. “I, you know, it got better over the years. But oh, my first couple years, I was I had such bad stage fright.”

But there was always a comfort in playing “MacGruber”.

“First of all, I just think the character is an imbecile,” he joked. “And it’s always fun to play an imbecile.”

A chance he’s getting once again with a new series on Peacock.

“Sometimes it feels like summer camp to go work on these MacGrubers,” he said. “It’s, it’s just a lot of laughing.”

And this weekend, Forte welcomes the laughs and even the nerves.

“I almost feel like, if I didn’t have nerves, I would be worried that something would be wrong,” he said.

Eurovision winner Måneskin will serve as the musical guest this weekend.

Next week, it’s Willem Dafoe hosting with musical guest Katy Perry.