HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (WDTN) — Jack Harlow is going on tour again, but you’ll have to travel about an hour south to see him.

You may want to feel “First Class” by attending the No Place Like Home tour, when it comes to northern Kentucky in November. Stops on Harlow’s tour are only in Kentucky. On Sunday, Nov. 26 at 7:30 p.m., Harlow will perform at Truist Arena, which is on the campus of Northern Kentucky University.

The rapper has hit songs, such as “First Class,” “WHATS POPPIN,” “Nail Tech,” Churchill Downs” and more.

Tickets for the concert go on sale for the Citi® Registration Sale on Tuesday, Aug. 22. The general public sale begins Friday, Aug. 25 at 10 a.m.

You can purchase tickets here when they go on sale.