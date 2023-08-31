** The video above shows prior coverage of Taylor Swift **

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — If you missed out on going to the “Eras Tour” in Cincinnati or another city, you have a chance to see some an “Enchanted” film in theaters.

Beginning Friday, Oct. 13, “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour” concert film will be in many theaters across the Miami Valley. The runtime for the film shown is 2 hours and 40 minutes.

“Immerse yourself in this once-in-a-lifetime concert film experience with a breathtaking cinematic view of the history-making tour that Ben Sisario of The New York Times called “A Cultural Juggernaut,” AMC says.

If you plan on heading out to see the film, you are encouraged to wear your Eras outfit and friendship bracelets.

AMC, Cinemark and Regal theaters will be showing the film. 2 NEWS compiled a list of all theaters across the Miami Valley showing the film.

AMC CLASSIC Hamilton 8 1453 Main St. Hamilton

AMC West Chester 18 9415 Civic Center Blvd., West Chester

AMC CLASSIC Richmond 11 4713 National Road E, Richmond, Indiana



At AMC Theaters, Swifties will have the chance to purchase an Eras-themed popcorn bucket or cup.

Cinemark Dayton South 16 and XD 195 Mall Woods Drive, West Carrollton



Cinemark The Greene 14 and IMAX 4489 Glengarry Drive, Beavercreek

Cinemark Huber Heights 16 7737 Waynetowne Blvd., Huber Heights

Cinemark Miami Valley 1020 Garbry Road, Piqua



Regal Fairfield Commons 2651 Fairfield Commons, Beavercreek

Regal Deerfield Town Center 5500 Deerfield Blvd., Mason



Tickets are currently on sale through the venues and Fandango, so Swifties are encouraged to purchase while they last. Prices for tickets currently range from $19.89 for adults and $13.13 for children, according to Cinemark.

In the past, Swift has released other tour films, like “Miss Americana,” “Taylor Swift Reputation Stadium Tour” and others.