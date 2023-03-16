DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Two bands with familiar favorites have announced they are coming to Huber Heights.

The band Train has announced an upcoming performance at Rose Music Center in Huber Heights, starting at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 29. Train will be accompanied by the country band Parmalee as a special guest.

Train is an American pop-rock band, which has had hits like “Hey, Soul Sister,” “Drops of Jupiter” and others. Parmalee is a country band with numerous hit songs like “Take My Name,” “Just The Way,” “Girl in Mine” and more.

If you would like to attend the concert, you can purchase through Ticketmaster or by visiting Rose Music Center Box Office, beginning Friday, March 17 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The venue’s website currently lists the pricing of reserved tickets beginning at $61.50 and ending at $102.50, but this can change due to any increase in ticket interest.

To learn more about the ticket sale and August concert, click here.