DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A social media influencer is claiming to be the first person to be tattooed…by a monkey.

The influencer, who goes by the name Funky Matas, already holds the Guiness World Record for having the most celebrity signatures tattooed on his back.

For his next challenge, Funky decided that a monkey who was trained to handle a small tattoo gun would put a tattoo on him.

Funky had the monkey attempt to recreate the logo for his cryptocurrency project on to his knee.