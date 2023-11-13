CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) — A popular country music artist is coming back to Cincinnati.

American Country Music Award Winner Thomas Rhett will be performing a post-game benefit concert towards Love One International after the Cincinnati Reds game on Aug. 29, 2024. Rhett’s performance will be at Great American Ballpark directly after the Reds take on the Oakland A’s, which is slated to begin at 5:10 p.m.

“The Reds are proud to welcome country music star Thomas Rhett for this post-game benefit concert,” said Reds president and COO Phil Castellini. “Thomas’ generosity aligns beautifully with the Reds’ commitment to give back, and we are excited for our fans to enjoy an unforgettable performance by Thomas Rhett and his band following the Reds game on August 29th.”

Tickets for the game and concert are being sold in single-game tickets and pit field packages beginning Nov. 15. Country music fans can click here for tickets.

