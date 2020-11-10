‘This Is Us’ returns after Election Day break to tackle race and family

(NBC) — After an Election Day break “This Is Us” returns for a new episode tonight.

The show’s second season premiere got many people talking.

Among the most buzzed-about scenes was one between Sterling K. Brown’s character Randall and his adopted sister Kate, played by Chrissy Metz, where he talks to her about the rare discussions of race within their family.

“It was confrontational, you know, and it was uncomfortable, and I think it was sort of exactly representative of how difficult it is for people of different cultures and racial backgrounds to address these things in a head-on way,” Brown says.

Watch “This Is Us” tonight on WDTN at 9 p.m.

About “This Is Us”

