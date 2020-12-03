‘The Voice Holiday Celebration’ rings in the season on WDTN

(NBC) — Tonight, NBC is airing a collection of holiday performances and pieces from the past 18 seasons of “The Voice” on “The Voice Holiday Celebration.”

An array of “Voice” coaches past and present, some music superstars and many beloved artists from the “Voice” family will perform holiday classics and popular modern favorites.

Plus, Season 19 coaches, Blake, Kelly, John and Gwen share some of their favorite holiday traditions and memories.

Watch “The Voice Holiday Celebration,” tonight at 8 p.m. on WDTN, followed by all-new episodes of “Law & Order SVU” and “Dateline.”

