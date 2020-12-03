(NBC) — Tonight, NBC is airing a collection of holiday performances and pieces from the past 18 seasons of “The Voice” on “The Voice Holiday Celebration.”
An array of “Voice” coaches past and present, some music superstars and many beloved artists from the “Voice” family will perform holiday classics and popular modern favorites.
Plus, Season 19 coaches, Blake, Kelly, John and Gwen share some of their favorite holiday traditions and memories.
Watch “The Voice Holiday Celebration,” tonight at 8 p.m. on WDTN, followed by all-new episodes of “Law & Order SVU” and “Dateline.”
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- COVID-19 vaccination cards will be issued, health officials say
- Coronavirus in Ohio Thursday update: DeWine briefing scheduled for 2pm
- ‘The Voice Holiday Celebration’ rings in the season on WDTN
- Rapper G Herbo charged in $1M identity theft case, accused of buying puppies, private flights
- PHOTOS: Chinese moon probe begins return to Earth with lunar samples