DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — What’s up, my trivia nerds? It’s time to test your knowledge of “The Office” with the Pack-Man himself.

Actor and comedian David Koechner, who plays Todd Packer in “The Office,” will be making a stop in Dayton to host a trivia night about the show.

The trivia night is scheduled for Thursday, March 9 at 7:30 p.m. at the Dayton Funny Bone and is open to those 21 and older.

The comedy club will only be selling tables and not individual tickets, according to the event page. There are two options for a table, which are either a two-person shared table or a four-person shared table.

Seating will be done by the date and time of the ticket purchase and reservation. Event attendees will be assigned tables by purchase date.

Teams will compete for prizes, while also hearing behind-the-scenes stories from

David about playing the hit show’s favorite obnoxious paper salesman (and Michael’s BFF), Todd

Packer.

After multiple trivia rounds, top teams will need to channel their favorite The Office characters and test their acting chops in order to be crowned trivia champions.

The trivia night will also feature a Q&A session and meet and greet and pictures with Koechner.

You can purchase tickets for the event online here.