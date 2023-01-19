DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – There’s still time to buy tickets to see your favorite furry friends on the big screen!

Two big film events are coming up at The Neon this month: the NY Cat Film Festival and the NY Dog Film Festival. Both of these events have a single screening and explore how people have shared, and continue to share their lives with these four-legged friends.

Tickets to either film festival are $10 each, and $1 from each purchase will go to the Humane Society of Greater Dayton to support local cats and dogs.

The NY Cat Film Festival will be showing on Saturday, Jan. 21. It will be followed by the NY Dog Film Festival on Sunday, Jan. 22. Both festivals begin at 12:30 p.m.

For more information, or to purchase your tickets, visit The Neon’s website here.