DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — You can set your own ticket price at a special fundraiser at Dayton’s only indie movie theater on Thursday.

The Neon is holding a “Pay What You Can” fundraiser Thursday, Dec. 15 at 7:30 p.m. The fundraiser screening will feature the documentary “Only in Theaters,” a film about two European Jewish immigrant brothers.

According to the manager, The Neon has been losing money since the pandemic. Fundraisers like “Pay What You Can” help the indie theater stay afloat.

