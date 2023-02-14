COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Thirteen-time Grammy Award winning band The Chicks announced a global tour this summer and one of its stops will include Columbus.

The band formerly known as The Dixie Chicks will debut The Chicks World Tour 2023 on June 20 in Olso, Norway for a two-week European trip, then begin its United States schedule on July 21 in Tulsa.

On Aug. 16, The Chicks will perform at Nationwide Arena, with tickets going on sale Feb. 24 at 10 a.m.

The Chicks have sold more than 30.5 million albums and is the only female group to achieve multiple “diamond” selling releases (10 million copies). The band has also won six Billboard Music Awards, four American Music Awards. It released its first album, “Gaslighter,” in 2020, 14 years after its previous album.

The 2006 album release of “Taking The Long Way” won five Grammy Awards and Album of the Year. Its hit single “Not Ready to Make Nice” won Record of the Year and Song of the Year honors.

The band officially changed its name to The Chicks in June of 2020.

Ben Harper, a three-time Grammy Award winner whose album “Bloodline Maintenance” was released in 2022, will be The Chicks’ special guest performer in Columbus, one of nine tour dates the two will be paired together.

For tour and ticket information, visit here.