The Beach Boys coming to Huber Heights this summer

Marking more than a half century of making music, The Beach Boys have performed more concerts than any major rock group in history

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – The Beach Boys will be taking their 2021 Feel Flows World Tour to Huber Heights this summer.

The classic rock group is coming to the The Rose Music Center at The Heights July 18. The show will kick off at 6 p.m.

Ticket prices range from $29.50 to $75.

Tickets will be available online only for presale Thursday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. with the passcode: SUMMER.

Otherwise, tickets will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at ticketmaster.com or the venues box office.

The Beach Boys have sold over 100 million records worldwide and have received over 33 RIAA Platinum and Gold record awards.

Marking more than a half century of making music, The Beach Boys have performed more concerts than any major rock group in history.