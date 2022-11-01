Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) — Taylor Swift is coming to Cincinnati in 2023!

Following the Oct. 21 release of her latest album “Midnights”, Swift will be making her way to Cincinnati as part of “The Eras Tour”.

Swift will be performing at Paycor Stadium on July 1, 2023, alongside MUNA and Gracie Abrams.

According to Billboard, Swift has become the first artist to claim the survey’s entire Hot 100’s top 10, all with songs from her latest album.

Tickets have yet to go on sale, however, presale registration is live through Ticketmaster.

