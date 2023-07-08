DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Taylor Swift re-released another studio album on Friday before giving Swifties a few surprises on stage in Kansas City, Missouri.

During night one of the Eras Tour stop in Kansas City, Swift gave concert-goers a sneak peek of the music video “I Can See You (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault).” The video, part of “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version),” was released to the public on the artist’s official YouTube page.

After the world premiere at the concert, Blondie brought out Taylor Lautner, Joey King and Presley Cash. While Lautner was walking up to the stage to greet Swift, he maneuvered to do a backflip.

In the music video, all three actors and actresses that played in the video were invited on stage by Swift.

Friday at 12 a.m., “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)” was released in honor of Blondie re-recording her original studio albums.

As a part of the album release, she had Swifties wanting to feel “Enchanted” with a surprise merchandise release. Earlier in the day on Friday, Taylor Swift released a special “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)” cardigan, which immediately sold out. The cardigan was restocked a short time later, but again sold out.

Swifties believe a factor for her choosing Friday to re-release the album was that it was National Koi Day. Many “Easter eggs” have been laid by the artist over many years relating to koi fish.

Swift is scheduled to perform at Arrowhead Stadium for night two of her performance in Missouri. She has just four more cities she will stop in across the U.S. before heading to Mexico, where she will begin her international tour until 2024.