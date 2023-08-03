DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Are you ready for it? Taylor Swift announced more dates in the U.S. and Canada for the Eras Tour.

On social media, Swift posted that more dates were added for the ongoing tour. She will be going to tour near the later-part of 2024 with special guest Gracie Abrams.

Blondie will be returning to North America to tour four different cities following the end of her international dates:

Miami, Florida Oct. 18 to 20, 2024 Hard Rock Stadium



New Orleans, Louisiana Oct. 25 to 27, 2024 Caesars Superdome



Indianapolis, Indiana Nov. 1 to 3, 2024 Lucas Oil Stadium



Toronto, Canada Nov. 14 to 23, 2024 Rogers Centre



Swifties can click here to enter into the verified fan registration to the shows. The signup is just a registration process for fans to try and get a chance at scoring tickets. It does not guarantee that you will get tickets, because of the high anticipated number of fans expected.

On June 30 and July 1, 2023, Taylor brought her Eras Tour to Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, which immediately sold out.

Outside of the stadium at The Banks, thousands of Swifties gathered for a TAYgate before the concert. Throughout the entire concert in the Queen City, Swifties lined up around the stadium behind the gates and sang along to all of the songs until the end of the evening.