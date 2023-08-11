DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Swifties across the world are screaming, crying and saying it’s a perfect storm. Taylor Swift announced the release of a very anticipated re-recorded album.

On Wednesday, Aug. 9 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, Swift told the crowd that she was releasing “1989 (Taylor’s Version)” on Friday, Oct. 27.

Fans took to social media days before Swift’s announcement thinking she would be announcing the new album on Wednesday. Swift’s last performance of the first leg of the eras tour was during the eighth month and on the ninth day of the month. The release date for the ‘stolen’ version of “1989” was October 27, 2014.

Merchandise was released early Thursday morning. Limited Edition Deluxe CDs were placed on Taylor’s website for sale, which have since sold out, as of Friday, Aug. 11. The four editions of the CDs were Crystal Skies Blue, Rose Garden Pink, Aquamarine and Sunrise Boulevard Yellow. All four editions will have polaroid photos included, and are expected to ship on or around Friday, Oct. 27.

She has two more albums which she is anticipated to be re-recording and releasing:

“Reputation (Taylor’s Version)”

“Taylor Swift (Taylor’s Version)”

Currently, Blondie is in Mexico on her international leg of the Eras Tour. Swift is currently scheduled to return to North America to perform in 2024:

Miami, Fla. Oct. 18 to 20 Hard Rock Stadium



New Orleans, La. Oct. 25 to 27 Caesars Superdome



Indianapolis, Ind. Nov. 1 to 3 Lucas Oil Stadium



Toronto, Ontario Nov 14 to 16, Nov 21 to 23 Rogers Centre

