Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) — Another Cincinnati show has been added to Taylor Swift’s “The Eras Tour”!

The “Midnights” singer and songwriter will now be performing back-to-back nights at Paycor Stadium in the summer of 2023.

On June 30 and July 1, Swift will perform alongside artists MUNA and Gracie Abrams. A full schedule of her confirmed tour dates can be seen here.

Swift’s latest album “Midnights” was released on Oct. 21 which broke the record for the most single-day streams for an album in Spotify’s history. She also became the first artist to occupy the entire top ten of the Billboard Hot 100 list.