DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Tate McRae is coming to Cincinnati in 2024.

Canadian singer-songwriter Tate McRae has announced the THINK LATER World Tour. The tour is a part of the release of her upcoming sophomore album “THINK LATER.” Fifty one tour dates have been announced as a part of the upcoming tour, including stops in over a dozen countries.

On Wednesday, July 24, Tate McRae is scheduled to perform at the Andrew J. Brady Music Center at 8 p.m. Presley Regier will be joining McRae during all stops across the US.

The artist has released numerous songs, like “greedy,” “she’s all I wanna be,” “friends don’t look at friends that way” and more. Recently, McRae teased a new song only referred to as “exes” On TikTok.

Presale for American Express customers begins on Nov. 7 at 10 a.m. Tickets for the general public will go on sale on Nov. 10 at 10 a.m. To learn more about ticket information, visit Ticketmaster’s website.