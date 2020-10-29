‘Superstore’ season premieres tonight on WDTN

(NBC) — “Superstore” returns tonight for a new season set in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.
At first they weren’t sure that would be the case.
“We had a ton of conversations over the past few months, ‘Do we do this? do we tell the story of the pandemic, are we wearing masks, are we following protocols? Is this even a part of the story?’,” Ben Feldman, who plays “Jonah” on the show.
Ultimately, producers felt they owed it to the characters, comedic versions of store workers who, in real life, suddenly became essential.
“We’re all in a place right now where we’re excited to see ourselves and what’s going on in real life on TV in a way that we can laugh about it,” Feldman says.
