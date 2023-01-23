DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — No matter what’s going on, you can always count on lines at Disney World to be incredibly long.

That was especially the case yesterday, which marked the last day that the famous Splash Mountain ride was in operation.

The ride has been criticized for its theme in the past. The ride featured characters from the 1946 Disney movie, “Song of the South”, which has been criticized for its positive portrayal of the Antebellum South and life on a plantation.

Splash Mountain is set to be converted into Tiana’s Bayou Adventure featuring characters from the movie, “The Princess and the Frog”.

The ride is expected to reopen in 2024, according to Disney officials.