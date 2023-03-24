DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Selena Gomez is calling for an end to the bullying against Hailey Bieber.

Hailey is a model who is married to Justin Bieber. Selena had began dating Justin over a decade ago. Reports say Selena and Justin called it quits for the final time in 2018.

Selena has been famous for a long time dating back to her time on “Barney & Friends”. She later went on to act in popular shows like “Wizards of Waverly Place” on Disney Channel and “Only Murders in the Building” on another streaming platform. Gomez is also a singer and has performed songs like “Same Old Love”, “Naturally” and “Shake It Up”, which was the theme song to the Disney television series “Shake It Up”.

In June 2018, Justin got engaged to Hailey Bieber, formerly Baldwin, and the two are said to have married just a matter of months later.

During the course of the past few months, the emotions have ran high between supporters of Hailey and Selena. Some fans began to accuse Hailey of “throwing shade” directly at Selena in a now-deleted TikTok video.

The singer says Hailey reached out to her recently and said she was getting a lot of bad public light. Hailey even claims to have received death threats as a part of the bullying.