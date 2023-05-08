COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus will be welcoming a former member of The Beatles this fall.

Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band will have a concert in Ohio’s capital on October 10 at the Mershon Auditorium in the University District. Joining Starr in the show will be Men at Work singer Colin Hay, Toto guitarist Steve Lukather, drummer Gregg Buissonette, keyboardist Edgar Winter, Average White Band bassist Hamish Stuart, and Kansas/Toto band member Warren Ham.

Presale tickets will be available on Thursday, May 11 at 10 a.m. before general admission tickets are available on Friday, May 12 at 10 a.m. For ticket information, click here.

Courtesy Photo/Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band