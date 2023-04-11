DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Comedian and actor Kevin Hart will be making a stop in the Miami Valley as part of his 2023 Reality Check tour.

Hart will be performing at the Nutter Center on Tuesday, May 16 and presale tickets will be available beginning on Wednesday, April 12 at 10 a.m. General ticket sales will begin on Friday, April 14 at 10 a.m. Tickets will be available via Ticketmaster.

According to Ticketmaster, the show will be a device-free experience. Upon arrival at the show, devices will be secured in individual Yondr pouches that will be opened at the show’s conclusion.

Over the years, the Emmy- and Grammy-nominated star has become a big name in the comedy scene. Ticketmaster said Hart continues to develop, star, and produce feature films, television, and podcasts via Hartbeat and is currently touring internationally with his Reality Check Tour.

