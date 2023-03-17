DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Are you single and ready to mingle? A popular dating competition television show is casting, and you can apply to be a part of the competition!

The Peacock series “Love Island USA” has announced they are casting local people that are single for the upcoming season of the show. Casting members from the show are looking for people of all backgrounds from small towns to big cities all across the country, the release said.

“The Love Island USA casting team is searching for relatable people who represent all parts of the country, from big cities to small towns,” the release said. “The team is looking for down-to-earth, charismatic ‘singles-next-door’ who may have never considered going on a dating show before but are open to giving it a shot.”

Applicants looking for love and wanting to be on the show must be at least 18 years old and will have to fill out a lengthy questionnaire. The questionnaire is 83 questions long for those interested.

A few of the questions on the application for singles include information regarding your past relationship, links to your social media profiles, your childhood and more!

When the newest season airs on Peacock, it will be hosted by Sarah Hyland, who is known for playing Haley Dunphy in “Modern Family”, according to IMDB.

In the show, contestants are living in isolation in a villa and “couple up” with each other to try and win challenges against each other. Individuals that are said to stay single have the chance of being kicked off of the island, the release says.

Islanders will have the chance to win a $100K cash prize, the release says.

If you are single and looking for love and would like your shot at being on the island, click here to fill out your application.