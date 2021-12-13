(NBC) — NBC’s “The Voice” begins wrapping up its season Monday, Dec. 13, with the start of its two-night finale and right after Monday’s show, the network previews its new comedy “American Auto” with back-to-back episodes.

Not exactly Elon Musk, but a car company gets a new boss in NBC’s new comedy “American Auto.”

“She comes from big pharma,” said star Ana Gasteyer. “She prefers money over morals, generally speaking, and she doesn’t know very much about cars.”

Ana Gasteyer is calling the shots in the role of Katherine. The task of keeping her on the rails falls to Harriet Dyer’s character, Sadie.

“She’s putting out a lot of fires all the time,” said Dyer. “All the Time.”

The company’s other high-level execs don’t make life any easier.

“Cyrus Knight is an excessive compulsive, brilliant brainiac designer who knows a little too much about everything,” said Michael Benjamin Washington about his role on the show.

But confidence in the company’s newest car is a bit misplaced.

“These guys, they’re trying their best, but their best is not very good,” said Humphrey Ker who plays Elliot.

And coming from the creator of “Superstore,” “American Auto” shows the flip side of corporate America.

“People who try to do the right thing, but fail in glorious fashion,” said Tye White who is cast as Jack on the series.

Failures that could mean success when it comes to laughs.

“American Auto” previews with back-to-back episodes at 10 p.m., right after the first episode of the season finale of “The Voice.”