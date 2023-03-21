RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ind. (WDTN) — A team of Miami Valley ghost hunters documented their experience inside the Randolph County Asylum/Infirmary, and it’s now streaming on Amazon Prime.

The 65-minute documentary “Phantom Farm” follows a group of Sidney-native ghost-hunting friends as they spend a night in the Randolph County Asylum/Infirmary, north of Richmond.

The group is joined by Brittani Clark, co-host of the Troy-based podcast “Tales of the Dark.”

“So when you’re walking the halls, a lot of the original paint is still there, for example, and you can feel you can almost feel the energy of all the residents who passed through there over the years,” Bob Hicks, podcaster and “Phantom Farm” director, said.

“And it has a very, almost dreamlike feeling which we’ve we’ve had that happen to us a few times over the years. And whenever you go into a location and it feels like you’re walking backwards in time, that’s when you know you have something special.”

The documentary’s Amazon Prime description calls the experience “a perplexing night full of supernatural mischief and unforgettable evidence.”

Amazon Prime reviewers have given the documentary an average of 4.9 stars. Click here to view a trailer of the documentary.

The description reads, “This is as real as it gets. Welcome to Randolph County Infirmary, the Phantom Farm.”