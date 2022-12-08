Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Party Wizard is Dayton’s brand-new nightlife and entertainment calendar, offering the inside scoop on live music and events every day of the week.

The website was created by business partners Eric Bluebaum and Brian Johnson, who were inspired after living in other cities and seeing how their music scenes operated.

(Left to right) Brian Johnson and Eric Bluebaum

“Party Wizard is the sum of years of loving the music scene and wanting to know about everything that’s happening in it,” Bluebaum said.

Johnson said it can be a challenge to find out what all is going on in the city, which is why the duo aimed to develop an accessible platform for all.

“Party Wizard gives everyone an independent and free website they can visit to see what live music and entertainment events are happening across the city all in one place,” Johnson said.

“I think it’s critical to be a productive member of our local arts movement and this site just works to strengthen that scene through marketing support for artists and venues.”

The website has compiled a master events calendar featuring Yellow Cab Tavern, The Barrel House, Hole in the Wall, Ned Peppers, Blind Bob’s, Brightside, Blind Rage Records and Black Box Improv, with a promise of more venues being added soon.

“Party Wizard is a love letter to the Dayton music scene. We’re avid champions for our local scene and want to see it thrive,” Bluebaum added.

You can visit the newly launched website here.