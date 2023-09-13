Video from coverage of Taylor Swift’s tour stop in Cincinnati in June 2023

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Olivia Rodrigo’s highly anticipated “GUTS world tour” dates and locations have been announced. It’s not really a “bad idea right,” because she is stopping in Ohio!

On Friday, March 22, 2024, Olivia Rodrigo will be performing at Nationwide Arena in Columbus. Chappell Roan will open for Rodrigo, according to Ticketmaster.

The pop sensation currently is scheduled to travel through 13 countries with 57 tour stops. Alongside Columbus, Rodrigo will also be stopping in other cities near Ohio, including Lexington, Kentucky, Detroit, Michigan, and more.

A message on Rodrigo’s website seems to tease potential additional tour dates. You can read the statement below:

“don’t see ur city? sign up to be the first to hear about additional dates on the GUTS world tour!!!“

On the newly-released “GUTS” album, she has many hit songs, like “bad idea right?,” “ballad of a homeschooled girl,” “get him back!,” “vampire” and more.

Registration and Ticket Information

There are currently only two “logical” ways to register to try and score tickets.

On the official Ticketmaster registration website, you can register through the American Express Early Access Registration or Registration Onsale.

Beginning on Wednesday. Sept 20 at 3 p.m., the American Express Early Access will begin. It is scheduled to run through Thursday, Sept. 21 at 2 p.m. Depending on ticket demand, it could end sooner.

The Artist Registration Onsale date is scheduled to begin Sept. 21 at 3 p.m. and conclude on Friday, Sept. 22 at 2 p.m.